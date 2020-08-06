Revamped Orangefield Lady Bobcat volleyball schedule
ORANGEFIELD VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 11: at Hardin
Aug. 14: Buna
Aug. 15: Hardin-Jefferson
Aug. 18: Liberty
Aug. 21: Spurger
Aug. 22: at Woodville
Aug. 25: Deweyville
Aug. 28: at Anahuac
Sept. 1: at Diboll
Sept. 4: East Chambers
Sept. 8: Silsbee*
Sept. 11: at Bridge City*
Sept. 15: at Lumberton*
Sept. 18: at WO-S*
Sept. 22: LC-M*
Sept. 25: at Vidor*
Oct. 2: at Silsbee*
Oct. 6: Bridge City*
Oct. 9: Lumberton*
Oct. 13: WO-S*
Oct. 16: at LC-M*
Oct. 20: Vidor*