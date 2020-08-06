expand
August 7, 2020

Revamped Orangefield Lady Bobcat volleyball schedule

By Van Wade

Published 11:27 am Thursday, August 6, 2020

ORANGEFIELD VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 11: at Hardin

Aug. 14: Buna

Aug. 15: Hardin-Jefferson

Aug. 18: Liberty

Aug. 21: Spurger

Aug. 22: at Woodville

Aug. 25: Deweyville

Aug. 28: at Anahuac

Sept. 1: at Diboll

Sept. 4: East Chambers

Sept. 8: Silsbee*

Sept. 11: at Bridge City*

Sept. 15: at Lumberton*

Sept. 18: at WO-S*

Sept. 22: LC-M*

Sept. 25: at Vidor*

Oct. 2: at Silsbee*

Oct. 6: Bridge City*

Oct. 9: Lumberton*

Oct. 13: WO-S*

Oct. 16: at LC-M*

Oct. 20: Vidor*

