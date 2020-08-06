Lamar delays fall football start

BEAUMONT – The Lamar University football team did not hit the practice field Thursday morning as the school decided to delay fall camp.

The decision to delay practices for fall sports was not due to a potential exposure or positive coronavirus test result, according to a Lamar athletics spokesperson.

The program delayed the start of fall camp in anticipation of the NCAA Division I’s impending decision about the fall.

The Southland Conference released the following statement late Wednesday afternoon.

“As has frequently been the case in the past four months, the Southland Conference Board of Directors met again Wednesday afternoon to review the important issues related to returning to athletics competition in the 2020-21 academic year. The discussion was framed by safeguarding the safety and health of student-athletes and other game participants within the larger university communities. The Southland membership is eager to return their athletic teams to the fields and courts in the coming weeks and months. Our campus presidential leaders, in consultation with their athletic directors, agreed to continue these vital conversations in the future within the parameters set forth in the NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport document and the recently received guidance from the NCAA Board of Governors.”