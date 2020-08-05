Orange Police Beat 7.24-7.30.20

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 24 – July 30, 2020:

Friday, July 24

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave.

Burglary at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Assault at the 200 of 11 Street

Saturday, July 25

Stolen vehicle at the 1900 block of Link Ave

Assault at the 700 block of rein Ave

Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Sunday, July 26

Runaway at the 1800 block of Wildwood Ave.

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 2500 block of Park Ave

Driving under the influence – alcohol at the 500 block of 7th Street

Monday, July 27

Fraud at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting a fatality near Edgar Brown and Strickland Drive

Tuesday, July 28

Weapons offense at the 1900 block of Decker Ave

Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near 20th at Link

Wednesday, July 29

Shoplifting at the 1600 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 1000 block of Ruby Lane

Theft at the 4000 block of Sikes

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1600 block of Green Ave

Thursday, July 30

Theft at the 2400 block of 16 th Street

Street Weapons offense at the 2400 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th and Inwood

and Inwood Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Tulane and 37 th

Driving under the influence – drugs at the 1800 block of 16 th Street

Street Robbery at the 4300 block of 27th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department