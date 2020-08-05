expand
Ad Spot

August 7, 2020

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.27-8.2.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 27 – August 2, 2020:

Monday, July 27

  • Found property at the 600 block of Connell Road in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 2600 block of Dennis Drive in Orange
  • Burglary at the 2200 block of Barbara Street in Orange
  • Burglary at the 2300 block of Abes in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 1500 block of Mohawk Street in Vidor
  • Stolen vehicle at the 8500 block of Old Hwy 90 in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Tuesday, July 28

  • Burglary at the 2600 block of Patillo Road in Orange
  • Missing child in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 500 block of Evangeline Drive in Vidor
  • Assault at the 1400 block of Houseman in Vidor
  • Theft on State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Theft on Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange

Wednesday, July 29

  • Assault at the 3000 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 2200 block of Main in Vidor

Thursday, July 30

  • Theft at the 7500 block of Mason Road in Orange
  • Theft reported Tulane Road in Orange for an incident which occurred in Mauriceville.
  • Traffic stop at the 3700 block of 16th Street in Orange

Friday, July 31

  • Theft at the 100 block of Spooner Street in Orange
  • Theft at the 7500 block of Mason Road in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 700 block of Main Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 3400 block of Beadle Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 900 block of Roberts Road in Orange. One person was arrested for family violence.
  • Theft at the 5600 block of Tyler Street in Vidor
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 100 block of Prosperie Street in Vidor

Saturday, Aug. 1

  • Burglary at the 900 block of Robert Street in Vidor
  • Stolen vehicle at the 13000 block of South Mansfield Ferry Road in Vidor

Sunday, Aug. 2

  • Burglary at the 1600 block of Phil Street in Vidor
  • Stolen vehicle at the 4400 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Discharge of a firearm at the 6000 block of Ashland Drive in Orange.
  • Disturbance at the 8500 block of North Linscomb Road in Vidor.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

More to Explore

Death Notices 8.6.20

Texas Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend — Aug. 7-9

Bowie County man guilty of distributing child pornography

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. 8.6.20

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar