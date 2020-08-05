Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.27-8.2.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 27 – August 2, 2020:

Monday, July 27

Found property at the 600 block of Connell Road in Vidor

Burglary at the 2600 block of Dennis Drive in Orange

Burglary at the 2200 block of Barbara Street in Orange

Burglary at the 2300 block of Abes in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 1500 block of Mohawk Street in Vidor

Stolen vehicle at the 8500 block of Old Hwy 90 in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Tuesday, July 28

Burglary at the 2600 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Missing child in Vidor

Animal bite at the 500 block of Evangeline Drive in Vidor

Assault at the 1400 block of Houseman in Vidor

Theft on State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Theft on Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange

Wednesday, July 29

Assault at the 3000 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange

Disturbance at the 2200 block of Main in Vidor

Thursday, July 30

Theft at the 7500 block of Mason Road in Orange

Theft reported Tulane Road in Orange for an incident which occurred in Mauriceville.

Traffic stop at the 3700 block of 16th Street in Orange

Friday, July 31

Theft at the 100 block of Spooner Street in Orange

Theft at the 7500 block of Mason Road in Orange

Stolen vehicle at the 700 block of Main Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 3400 block of Beadle Road in Orange

Disturbance at the 900 block of Roberts Road in Orange. One person was arrested for family violence.

Theft at the 5600 block of Tyler Street in Vidor

Suspicious circumstances at the 100 block of Prosperie Street in Vidor

Saturday, Aug. 1

Burglary at the 900 block of Robert Street in Vidor

Stolen vehicle at the 13000 block of South Mansfield Ferry Road in Vidor

Sunday, Aug. 2

Burglary at the 1600 block of Phil Street in Vidor

Stolen vehicle at the 4400 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Discharge of a firearm at the 6000 block of Ashland Drive in Orange.

Disturbance at the 8500 block of North Linscomb Road in Vidor.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office